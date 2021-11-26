Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:36 AM

Motorcycle crashes while attempting to outrun the police in Salinas

Motorcycle crashes after trying to evading police on Thanksgiving night
Monterey County Sheriff's Office
Motorcycle crashes after trying to evading police on Thanksgiving night

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Thursday night, Monterey County Sheriffs said they tried to pull over a motorcycle in South Salinas when the rider attempted to evade the deputies.

The motorcyclist ran a red light at Blanco Road and Davis Road when he was hit by a sedan at the intersection. According the the Sheriff's office, the rider tried to run from the deputies after being thrown from his motorcycle.

Deputies said he received a medical check at the hospital and was then booked into Monterey County Jail.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content