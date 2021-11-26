Motorcycle crashes while attempting to outrun the police in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Thursday night, Monterey County Sheriffs said they tried to pull over a motorcycle in South Salinas when the rider attempted to evade the deputies.

The motorcyclist ran a red light at Blanco Road and Davis Road when he was hit by a sedan at the intersection. According the the Sheriff's office, the rider tried to run from the deputies after being thrown from his motorcycle.

Deputies said he received a medical check at the hospital and was then booked into Monterey County Jail.