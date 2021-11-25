Skip to Content
Will there be enough trees for Christmas?

Crest Ranch Christmas Tree Farm will only be open through the four day Thanksgiving weekend.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The turkey hasn’t even hit the table, but families in the Santa Cruz Mountains are already getting their head start on Christmas. Crest Ranch Christmas Tree Farm is back open for the holidays, but only for a couple days.

Last year’s CZU Fire destroyed almost 85% of their trees, and they only have about 9 acres of trees to sell this year.

But they’re still urging people to shop local this Christmas as they spend the next five years rebuilding.

KION’s Lisa Principi will have more on their comeback tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

