News
today at 2:31 PM
Published 1:33 PM

Agriculture industry suffers due to supply chain issues

STRAWBERRY FIELDS FROM JSM ORGANICS

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The agriculture industry is experiencing a ripple effect from the supply chain disruption that is affecting industries nationwide.

Javier Zamora, the owner of JSM Organic Farms, faces $50,000 to $60,000 dollars in additional costs because of the lack of supplies.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more information at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with a local independent farmer about how supply chain issues have affected his business.

