HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Thanksgiving is only days away and people are making their last-minute turkey purchases for the holidays but are there enough turkeys?

According to the USDA, frozen turkey inventories are down 24% below the 3-year average volumes.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with how a local farmer and how their turkey supply is affected.