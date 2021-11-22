Scammers uses retired Watsonville Police Chief voices to request donations

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) According to Watsonville Police, the latest phone scam claims to be a trusted official to trick people in to giving them money.

The scammer allegedly targets local businesses, claiming to be retired Watsonville Police Chief David Honda. Police said they set up pick up appointments for a "UPS driver" while they have the victim on the phone, requesting $150 to $1,000 in donations.

"Please note that our police department will never contact businesses for donations in that manner," Watsonville Police said.

If you were a victim to this phone scam, call 831-471-1151.