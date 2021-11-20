One person dead after head-on crash near Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)- A 20-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash near Watsonville.

CHP-Santa Cruz said it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Highway 129 overpass located along Highway 1.

The person who died in the crash collided with another vehicle carrying a driver and passenger who suffered minor injuries.

CHP officers did not immediately provide the identification of the person who was killed in the incident.

The highway has since reopened and the cause is still under investigation.