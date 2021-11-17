Man points gun-shaped lighters at people passing by in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Sheriff arrested a man that was pointing a lighter shaped like a gun at people passing by near Thunder Lane and Soquel Drive on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said they received several reports of a man with a gun and that someone overheard him yell " shoot up the FBI and police."

According to the Sheriff's Office, he was located near a business. After the deputies made contact with the man, they said he refused to listen to their commands and he started walking towards the deputies, telling them to shoot him.

The sheriff's office said the deputies fired less-lethal devices to take him into custody without injuries. After investigating, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff said they found a lighter shaped like a firearm which they believe is what he was pointing with.

"No shift is the same, no call is the same, and we are proud of the work our deputies do every day," Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.