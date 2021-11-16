Gas prices soar as Germany suspends approval for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

By Mark Thompson and Walé Azeez, CNN Business

Natural gas prices in Europe soared on Tuesday after Germany confirmed that it has suspended the process of certifying a controversial new Russian gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2.

The German energy market regulator said in a statement that it could not certify Nord Stream 2 as an independent operator because the company was based in Switzerland, not Germany.

“Following a thorough examination of the documentation, the [regulator] concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organized in a legal form under German law,” it said in a statement.

European gas futures prices gained 10%, piling on the pain for businesses and households already paying much higher bills. Leading energy traders have warned of the risk of rolling blackouts in Europe in the event of a colder than average winter.

The German decision comes at a time of rising tension between the European Union and Russia over Ukraine and a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

The European Union gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia. Nord Stream 2, which bypasses Ukraine and connects Russia directly to Germany, was completed in September despite years of opposition from countries including the United States, which warned that it would boost Moscow’s influence in Europe.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that the European Union faced “a choice” between standing with Ukraine or approving Nord Stream 2.

“We hope that our [European] friends may recognize that a choice is shortly coming between mainlining ever more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines, and sticking up for Ukraine and championing the cause of peace and stability,” Johnson said in a speech in London.

Russia has denied withholding gas from Europe this year in order to gain political leverage, but deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said last month that “early completion of the certification” for Nord Stream 2 would help “cool off the current situation.”

Natural gas prices have rocketed this year in Europe, where the fuel plays an essential part in power generation and home heating. Leading industry experts were already warning of the risk of shortages this winter, before Tuesday’s news.

“We haven’t got enough gas at the moment, quite frankly. We’re not storing for the winter period,” Jeremy Weir, CEO of energy trading company Trafigura, told an FT conference. “So hence there is a real concern that. . . if we have a cold winter that we could have rolling blackouts in Europe.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.