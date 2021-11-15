Skip to Content
Salinas is one of the worst places to work-from-home, study says

SALINAS, Calif. (KMUV-TV) While many people are back to work, many others are still telecommuting, and for those in Salinas, the numbers aren't very promising.

The city of Salinas is among the worst for telecommuting, according to a new study by Lawn Starter. In a comparison with the 200 largest cities in the United States, elements such as job opportunities, connectivity, cost of living, space to work, among other factors, were considered.

Salinas ranks 194th overall. In telecommuting opportunities, it is ranked 189th, in average household income it is 108th, fiber optic coverage, 159th, internet, 184th, crime rate, 69th.

However, it stood out in food delivery services, obtaining a first place.

Click here to see the complete study.

