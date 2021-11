Prosecutors have served notice that they’ll seek the death penalty for a Dallas man linked to 19 deaths. In court papers filed this week, Dallas County prosecutors say they’ll seek the ultimate penalty if jurors find Billy Chemirmir guilty of capital murder. Chemirmir is from Kenya and is a permanent U.S. resident. He has been in custody since March 2018 and is charged in the deaths of 12 women. Lawsuits allege he had seven other victims.