PG&E prepares for more wet weather on the Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Another wet storm is on the way to the Central Coast tonight, and Pacific Gas & Electric is preparing for more possible outages.

Last month's storm caused historic power outages — and although PG&E says they don't expect this storm to affect as many people — they are still stocking up supplies just in case.

More than 200 outages were reported across the Central Coast during last month's storm, leaving many without power for days.

PG&E also turned off all Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) circuits on the Central Coast before the last storm. These circuits turn off power during high fire risk. PG&E says they have decided to keep the settings off as moisture content in the vegetation improves.

And as temperatures drop, PG&E is also reminding people to check that they are safely heating their homes. People should check all their gas appliances, and make sure carbon monoxide detectors are installed, working and batteries are replaced.

