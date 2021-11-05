Soledad Police searching for a man who tried to grab a student at Gabilan Elementary School

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad Police Department is looking for a Hispanic male in his twenties who tried to grab a student by the arm at Gabilan Elementary School.

At around 7:40 a.m., the student was able to pull away and run to school to report the incident to staff, but police was unable to find the suspect.

"We are currently working with residents who have camera systems along the route the student took to school so we can identify the suspect," Soledad Police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his twenties, short brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie type sweatshirt, and carrying a backpack.