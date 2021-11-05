Man arrested for vandalizing city planters in Hollister

HOLLISTER Calif. (KION) A man in Hollister was arrested for causing around $3,000 worth of damage to city planters.

Hollister Police say they received a reports of vandalized planters in the area of San Benito Street and Fourth Street. Officers found surrounding business surveillance video, which helped them identify and arrest the suspect.

Police noted the suspect has been arrested on four separate similar incidents. He was booked into the county jail for felony vandalism of city property.