Correction Officer caught sending sexually explicit media to females under 14 years old

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police arrested a 22-year-old correctional officer for sending "sexually explicit content to a minor and annoying and molesting a child."

Salinas Police received reports of the 22-year-old male sending sexually explicit images and videos to two females under the age of 14 on Oct. 28. On Tuesday, officers identified the suspect to be California Department Correction and Rehabilitation Correction Officer, Fabian Vasquez.

Police said CDCR has been notified and Vasquez is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Scott Sutton at (831) 758-7143 or email him at scotts@ci.salinas.ca.us. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.