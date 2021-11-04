Victim loses home in real estate fraud scheme in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Rosa Garcia wishes she could turn back time and regrets hiring someone to help file a loan modification on her Salinas home. It's been several years, still, there isn't a day that goes by where she doesn't agonize over her decision to trust one.

That someone is Amy Agtarap. She's now been sent to jail for 3 years and 4 months. She was found guilty of 12 felonies.

Agtarap was found guilty of running an unlicensed mortgage modification business. Additionally, investigators found she had lied and fabricated a disability. Yet she collected a check through the Social Security Administration between 2008 when she filed to 2017. Investigators found she had hidden $800,000 in income in bank accounts under her daughter's name.

Still, Garcia doesn't believe that jail time helps anyone. Garcia wants restitution. At the moment she is once again facing eviction. She lives with her bed-bound mother in Salinas and over the summer Cal Properties gave them notice that they needed to vacate the house. Garcia needs to be out by the 11th of November.

Cal Properties says the owner of the home wishes he could do something to help. However, "his story is just as sad.”

The property at 230 Sycamore in Salinas has been leased by her mother for the past 17 years. Now that her mother is bed-bound and suffers with Alzheimer’s, Rosa is looking for an extension on the lease.