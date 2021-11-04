Man rescued from Devil’s Slide after car goes over the cliff

PACIFICA, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire CZU helped rescue a man after his car went over the cliff Thursday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to an incident at Devil's Slide, south of the "Tom Lantos Tunnel." Cal Fire CZU said it took 18 minutes from the moments firefighters got the call to when he was successfully brought back to the top of the cliff. Cal Fire also said the man is in stable condition and the road should be reopened.

It took 18 minutes, from the moment at 8:35am when firefighters got the call, to 8:53am when he was successfully brought to the top of the cliff.

In September, Cal Fire CZU and Coastside Fire retrieved the car that went over the cliff at Devil's Slide, but the person wasn't as lucky and was pronounced dead at the scene.

