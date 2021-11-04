FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9

By BRANDON GDULA

numberFire

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa has earned a spot in an elite tier. In two games with DeVante Parker healthy during Tua’s starts, Tagovailoa has posted above-expectation-level efficiency yet has averaged just 203.5 passing yards and 0.5 passing touchdowns. In that small sample, he has faced the NFL’s top-ranked adjusted pass defense (the Buffalo Bills) and a top-20 unit (the New York Giants). This week, he gets the Houston Texans’ 27th-ranked adjusted pass defense.