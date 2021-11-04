Skip to Content
today at 12:01 PM
Published 11:59 AM

Employee at El Sausal Middle School arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student

Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) After initiation a sexual assault investigation, Salinas Police arrested a community liaison at El Sausal Middle School for "Lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14." The investigation revealed that the 26-year-old Dalia Farfan had inappropriate physical contact with a student at the school.

