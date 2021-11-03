Multiple home burglaries in Pacific Grove, police report

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Pacific Grove Police Department arrested a 53-year-old woman accused of breaking into people's homes and stealing their prescription medication, cash and sensitive documents.

PG Police said they've had several home burglary reports of a suspect claiming to be serving court paperwork. The suspect would knock on people's doors and when no one would answer, she would check doors and windows, before entering and stealing.

On Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m., PG Police was dispatched after reports of a suspicious person near 800 block of Lighthouse Avenue with similar descriptions to the suspect burglarizing people's homes. Officers arrested the 53-year-old woman while she was getting in her car and found her with medication without a prescription. After investigating, she was booked to Monterey County Jail for attempted burglary, possession of stolen property and burgalry.

Any additional information with this on-going investigation can be reported to the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143, the Tip Line at (831) 648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.