Landlines are down in several parts of Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) King City Police announced earlier on Monday that their landline telephone and cell phone service is down. Many residents won't be able to access emergency or non-emergency services using their home or cell phones at this time.

King City Police said Monterey County Communications advised them that there was an interruption to all land-line telephone and cell phone services in South Monterey County and the Peninsula.

Supervisor Chris Lopez, who said he had to drive to Salinas to post an update about the issue, also said most of South County lost access to mobile phone service and internet service just after 8 a.m.

"I am told the problem has been identified near Chualar as a cut fiber line. A repair crew is being dispatched," Lopez said in his post. "With the problem identified the estimated time to repair and restore service, I have been told, is late night tonight."

Some debit/credit card machines may also be down since they are normally connected via landline, according to King City Police. They suggest people check with local stores, fast food chains, restaurants when getting ready to make a purchase.

According to King City Police, landlines could be down until 7 p.m. or 9 p.m.

In the meantime, if there is an emergency, officers are still available to help. You can reach the police department by sending them a Facebook message or emailing kingcitypolice@kingcity.com