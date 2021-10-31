American Airlines cancels more than 600 additional flights on Sunday

By Pete Muntean, CNN

American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, nearly one in every four of its flights for the day, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware.

The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week.

This is a developing story.

