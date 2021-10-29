Salinas man found guilty of 19 counts of child molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A jury found Luis Cejas Nunez, 44, guilty of molesting two victims on 19 counts. All the counts are considered violent felonies and "strikes" under California's Three Strike law.

One victim said Nunez sexually abused him from when he was around 7 years old until he was 14 years old. The victim's sister, also reported that Nunez sexually assaulted her from when she was 5 years old until she was 12 years old. Both victims said they waited many years to report the crimes because they were embarrassed about what happened to them. They also said they loved Nunez.

An expert in the psychological effects of child sexual abuse testified that it's common for victims to not say anything for many years after the crime was committed because of several factors. Among them are power imbalance between the perpetrator and the victim, threats to not say anything, fear, and even affection for the perpetrator if they're a close family member, friend, or authority figure.

Nunez will be sentenced on Dec. 1 and will be facing up to 258 years to life in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.