TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockslide causes Highway 1 closers from San Luis Obispo County to Monterey County

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Highway 1 is fully closed in both directions from north Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Gorda in Monterey County, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans had closed Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County due to a rockslide earlier on Wednesday. They reopened Highway 1 in both directions, north of Gorda in Monterey County.

In the addition to the rockfall, Caltrans said they are concerned over the unsupported rock on the slopes immediately above the highway. Crews will be working during daylight hours, 7-days a week to reopen the highway. Caltrans said the highway could be closed to up to a week.