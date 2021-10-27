Inmates must be vaccinated to see visitors in state prison, CDCR says

CALIFORNIA (KION) The state department of corrections and rehabilitation announces inmates at state prisons participating in in-person visitations must be vaccinated by Dec. 20.

The CDCR said this mandate could be avoided with approved medical or religious exemptions by inmates who are unvaccinated. This order does not include booster shots for Pfizer, Moderna, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who are visiting inmates can submit a proof of negative COVID-19 Test within 72-hours of their visit.