Central Coast 2021 Halloween Guide

Halloween festivities are kicking off this weekend and this year we're giving you a look at all of the events taking place across Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties.

October 28

Costume Family Roller Party

The Downtown Association will host a Costume Roller Party on the parking lot roof deck located at the corner of Walnut Ave., Cedar and Church Streets. Bring your own skates, blades, boards and scooters! Bring beach chairs too, for comfort. Thanks to local sponsorship, there’s no charge to participate!

October 29

Watsonville Día de los Muertos Watsonville Film Festival presents their 4th Annual Día de los Muertos featuring animated movie "Coco." Families will be treated to performances by El Sistema, Academia de Música Ilusión, Estrellas de Esperanza, White Hawk Aztec Dancers and Esperanza del Valle. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and war clothes When: 4 p.m. Where: Watsonville Plaza

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office is holding a drive-thru Trunk or Treat for families at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds near Watsonville.

The hours for this event are from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for the safety of those who participate.

October 30

Salinas Downtown Trick or Treat

Downtown Trick or Treat event from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

October 31

Seaside Halloween Bonanza This free family event for youth ages 10 and under will feature a Haunted House, free glow necklaces and candy bags for the first 300 youth, and carnival games with prizes and crafts. When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Avenue, Seaside, CA 93955

Monterey’s Old Fisherman’s Wharf: Trick or Treat By the Bay

Come in costume and enjoy this free family-friendly event on Halloween. Trick or Treat and receive some Sweet Treats at participating merchants on the Wharf. Candy World will feature a Witch for fun photo ops and give away special Halloween candy. Enter our special Halloween on the Wharf Costume Contest at 5:00 pm hosted by David Marzetti and win Cash Prizes

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Monterey’s Old Fisherman’s Wharf (GPS to 101 Washington Street, Monterey, CA)

California International Airshow Halloween Special The 40th anniversary of the California International Airshow features the USAF Thunderbirds and the Air Force and Navy F-35 Fighter Jets, plus for kids don’t miss Monster trucks, Jet Trucks and the Chevron STEM Exhibit, the MCOE Fab Lab, the Navy STEM Exhibit, and the Kid’s Zone (with special surprises for the kids). Kids 12 and under get Free General Admission on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 Gates open at 9 a.m. and flying starts at around 10:30 am. The show end at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

13 Days of Halloween

Visitors can take part in the Great Pumpkin BINGO Hunt, snap a photo at our scenic photo booth, and enjoy festive Wharf specials. All the events culminate with the annual Trick-o-Treating on the Wharf on Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m.

Halloween Carnage Skate Jam

Marina and its Police Activities League are holding a skating event at the skate park from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Prizes will be given out for the best costume, although there are opportunities to win additional prizes through a raffle and other events.

Entry is $10 and is open to people of all ages.

Scotts Valley Halloween Treasure Hunt

Scotts Valley's premier Halloween event is back by popular demand! Those hoping to participate can pick up their treasure maps from the Togo's in Scotts Valley to begin their scramble around local businesses.

It all starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m.

Halloween for Marina High, Junior High students

Los Arboles Upper Field on Halloween night is the site for multiple activities for Marina Junior High and High School students.

Activities include a 30-foot rock climbing wall, QB blitz, 25-foot jousting and a tug-n-dunk.

A video game trailer will also be on site.

Hours for this event are from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and as noted previously is for Marina Junior High and High School students.

Got another event folks should know about? Let us know! Email us at newstips@kion546.com and we'll add it to the listing above.