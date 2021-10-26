Sexually violent predator to be placed in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KION) Court decided to place Lamar Johnson in East Palo Alto after being released from prison. Johnson was convicted of forcible rape of 3 victims, assault with intent to commit sodomy, forcible oral copulation, and statutory rape, according to the East Palo Alto Police Department.

“Our small city must not be put in danger because the court wants to place a sexually violent predator among us,” Vice Mayor Ruben Abrica said.

Johnson could potentially be placed on Beech Street and Clarke Avenue within several hundred feet of four high schools and two elementary schools. The home is also within less than 2,000 feet of nearly 20 AirBnB rentals.

By law, states are required to register and track sex offenders, but also notify residents where they live.

"We are not only sharing our serious concerns regarding this placement, but we also believe you should too," Acting Chief of Police Jeff Liu said in a press release Tuesday. "We believe you should have a voice in the safety and security of your neighborhoods and the wellbeing of those who call East Palo Alto home."

East Palo Alto Police department is encouraging residents to share their thoughts no later than Nov. 15 by emailing at svp@cityofepa.org or fill out this survey.