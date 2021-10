(KION) - Roads are being impacted by the amount of rain on the Central Coast.

Jim Shivers, the Public Information Officer with CalTrans, tweeted this morning that "the southbound lanes of Highway 1 near Grimes Canyon in the Big Sur area of Monterey County are closed due a rockslide."

He continues; "Caltrans is working to clear the roadway. There is no estimate for re-opening."

https://twitter.com/piojimshivers/status/1452641187865645056?s=21

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.