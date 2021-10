SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police is looking for a man who bought a new wet/dry vacuum and other items from Walmart and Home Depot using someone else's credit.



If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at (831) 801-3549 or email him at byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us.