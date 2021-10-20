Joe Moses is running for Monterey County Sheriff

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The captain at the Monterey County Jail, Joe Moses, announced he's running to be Monterey County's next sheriff. Sheriff Steve Bernal announced his retirement at the end of his term in December of next year.

This is the first time Joe Moses is running for sheriff, but he says his involvement with the department stretches across multiple facilities including at the jail where he now assists in overseeing the facility.

Moses said he's ready to address pandemic protocols at the jail. This includes the handling of multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and inmates.

He added that he wants to address any concerns about transparency when it comes to how deputies patrol communities.

"I'm open to having anybody come and look at our operation. As captain of the jail I've invited multiple people from all walks of life to come in the jail if they have questions and want to see what our operation looks like. Come and talk to us," Moses said.

Current Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal was censured for misappropriation of funds at a sheriff association convention back in 2019. Whether that played a role in Bernal deciding not to run at the end of his term is unknown.

Meanwhile, KION also learned this week that Del Rey Oak Police Chief, Jeffrey Hoyne is considering a run for sheriff. Right now, Chief Hoyne is only exploring the options to run for sheriff at this time. Sheriff Bernal doesn't leave his post until the final day of 2022.