Board of Supervisors move to stop placements of sexually violent predators in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Supervisor Ryan Coonerty is introducing an agenda item to oppose any further placements of sexually violent predators in the county.

The item proposes that the California Welfare and Institutions Code should be amended to give local jurisdictions full participation in the release and placement process, including full veto authority.

Coonerty is asking the County Administrative Officer to send a letter to the California Department of State Hospitals to declare Santa Cruz County off-limits until the placement process is improved.

This is all spurred by the proposed placement of Michael Cheek in the Bonny Doon neighborhood. Cheek has been convicted of multiple crimes, including two forcible rapes, one of which occurred at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz County.

In October 2019, a court found Cheek suitable for outpatient treatment and release, despite the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's objection.

