HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Bank of America ATM at 1707 B Airline Highway was burglarized on Sunday. Hollister Police said they found that someone broke into the building and stole a significant amount of cash.

Hollister Police is currently investigating. If you've seen anything Sunday night, you can contact Officer Esqueda at (831) 638-4116 or to remain anonymous call (800) 78-CRIME