Local burn association explains how prescribed burns work
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Over the weekend, the Estrada Fire was started after a prescribed fire got out of control.
The Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association spoke with KION on how prescribed burns are typically conducted. The association was started around the time of the CZU Fires from a California grant.
KION's Stephanie Aceves will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with the coordinator of the Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association.
Comments
1 Comment
Notice they no longer call them controlled burns since this is at least the second time a major fire was caused by them. Prescribed burns sounds a little better. I do understand the need for them, but after losing control at least twice in the last few years, I would say a little bit more needs to be done to ensure that these don’t actually cause the fires they are meant to stop from happening. Either way, it is somewhat better to have these prescribed burns than just simply hoping for the best, because that rarely ends well too.