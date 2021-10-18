Monterey County Sheriff Bernal will not be running for re-election

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Sheriff's office confirmed Sheriff Steve Bernal will not be running for re-election.

Earlier this year in May, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted to censure Sheriff Bernal for "allowing inappropriate expenditures of County funds" in 2019.

Sheriff Bernal served as a patrol deputy at the South County Station before being elected Monterey County Sheriff in 2014. He started his career at the county jail as Custody Deputy. Bernal was also awarded Deputy of the year in 2007 and on his first year as Sheriff, Bernal received a Resolution from Senator Anthony Cannella and Assemblyman Mark Stone for providing the highest level of service and protection to the citizens of Monterey County.