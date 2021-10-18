Democratic Rep. David Price of North Carolina will not run for reelection in 2022

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Democratic Rep. David Price of North Carolina announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election as representative for North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District,” he said in a statement.

First elected in 1986, Price represents a district that President Joe Biden carried comfortably in 2020. But the retirement of long-serving lawmakers may reflect worries about Democrats holding onto the House next year. The party out of the White House traditionally suffers midterm loses after the election of a new president.

Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth, the powerful chairman of the House Budget Committee, announced last week that he would not seek reelection to his Kentucky seat next year.

“In retiring from a job like the one I hold, one should not expect a complete sense of closure,” Price said in his statement, noting that he will be leaving behind two leadership posts as chair of the Transportation-Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee and the House Democracy Partnership (HDP).

“But as we tell our HDP partners in discussing the realization of democracy, most of what we do remains a work in progress,” Price said. “That is certainly evident now, as we strive to secure long overdue investments in our transportation and housing infrastructure, child care and early childhood education, and other pressing needs. Looming over it all is the frightful legacy of the last four years and urgent questions about the future of our constitutional democracy.”

“So while it is time for me to retire, it is no time to flag in our efforts to secure a ‘more perfect union’ and to protect and expand our democracy,” Price added.

