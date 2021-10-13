California Court invalidates Measure Z

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) California 6th District Court of Appeals invalidates two parts of Monterey County's Measure Z. Those two parts included the phase out of wastewater injection and banning new oil.

Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company said they’re pleased with the court's decision.

In a statement to KION, they wrote in part, “The Court recognized in its thorough and well-reasoned decision that these provisions conflict with California state law, which regulates and encourages these operations.

"Residents of Monterey County felt that we needed more protection from oil industry practices to protect aquifers, and air pollution and, and any of the other dangerous side effects of oil production in the county,” said Dr. Laura Solorio with Protect Monterey County.

The three-court judge panel sided with the oil industry since they said it is already regulated by the state.

However, Protect Monterey County said, local jurisdictions do have a right to protect their residents from oil practices, especially if considered unsafe.

“We feel that this is in conflict with 100 years of court cases, upholding the power of cities and counties across California, to protect the residents from dangerous oil production," said Dr. Solorio. "We plan to continue the fight, we will appeal to the state Supreme Court, we're not going to give up,”

Chevron's statement also mentioned there is no hydraulic fracturing in Monterey County since the petroleum reservoirs in the San Ardo Field do not require it.

Protect Monterey County is now looking to the Supreme Court and Governor Gavin Newsom to step in and take action.