Seaside Police finds “ghost” gun near King Middle School

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside Police K9 Officer Dillon detained three underaged suspects and found one of them carrying a loaded "ghost" gun on Thursday.

Officer Dillon heard gunshots coming from King Middle School on Oct. 7 and immediately after saw three juvenile suspects in dark clothes with masks on running away from the school and jumping fences into nearby neighborhoods. The officer detained all three suspects and found that one of them was carrying a loaded firearm with no markings or registration. Two of them were released with their parents and one of them was taken to Juvenile Hall.

If you have any additional information about the incident, you can contact Seaside Police Department.