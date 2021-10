News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Local Folklorico group, Ballet Folklorico Aguila Real, was created with the intention of keeping children away from gang violence.

Sonia Villalobos is keeping the legacy of the group alive.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with how and why the group is created.