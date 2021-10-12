‘Do the right thing:’ Family members ask witnesses of deadly Arrowhead hit-and-run to come forward

CNN - Regional

By EMILY RITTMAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Family members whose loved one was hit by two drivers as he left the Chiefs game on Sunday are pleading with witnesses of the deadly hit and run crash to come forward with information.

When rain came pouring down at Arrowhead on Sunday, some fans took cover while others chose to leave the game. Sixty-six-year-old Steven Hickle was hit by two different drivers as he tried to walk across Blue Ridge Cutoff near 43rd Street just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Both drivers took off.

“If people would have just stopped, he might have made it and wouldn’t have been hit the second time,” his sister Leslie Hickle said.

Investigators are searching for the two drivers. They say the vehicles are damaged.

“We believe has damage to one of the side mirrors,” Kansas City Police Department Accident Investigation Supervisor Sgt. Bill Mahoney said. “There is also a directional signal that was broken.”

Leslie Hickle says her family is still in disbelief. They don’t want any other family to lose a loved one this way. She says her brother was a proud Navy veteran.

“He loved the Navy. He really enjoyed it,” Leslie Hickle said. “He got to travel the world.”

Steven Hickle served as a Master Chief Radioman, Division Chief and Shop Chief.

“He was the best brother you could have. He was always more caring. More interested in other people than himself,” Leslie Hickle said. “Just a really good guy. Everybody loved him. He leaves three kids and two grandkids and a wife in Wichita.”

Police believe both drivers are aware they were involved in a crash Sunday.

“Two people left the scene and they left someone to die in the street,” Sgt. Mahoney said. “That’s never okay.”

Anyone with information can anonymously call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

“I think they should do the right thing, if they see something happen,” Leslie Hickle said. “He’s a member, a beloved member, of our family that we are never going to replace.”

Kansas City’s Public Works Transportation Director says the location where the crash happened will be included in the Vision Zero program for future evaluation. Vision Zero is an initiative that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

“KCMO is saddened by another tragic loss of life on our City streets. Our commitment to Vision Zero is a pledge to not tolerate any vehicular or pedestrian related deaths on our streets. We are making progress in these efforts, but there is still much more to do— we take this work seriously and continue to prioritize making our streets safer for all users,” Public Works Transportation Director Jason Waldron said in a written statement.

