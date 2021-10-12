Diaper Distribution Days for families with special needs in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Pre-registration is currently closed for Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Special Kids Connect's Diaper Distribution Days. Families can still join on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:
Saturday, Oct. 16
Greenfield Community Center
1251 Oak Ave. Greenfield, CA 93927
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Salinas Child Development Center
342 Front St. Salinas, CA 93901
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you have any questions you can contact Daisy Tena at Daisy@specialkidsconnect.org or call at 831-372-2730 ext. 102
