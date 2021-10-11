Salinas Police arrest attempted robbery suspect

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police arrested a 24-year-old suspect that tried to steal from a 31-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son near 1900 Davis Road over the weekend.

According to the police report, the mother was leaving a department store and getting into her car when a 24-year-old man demanded her purse while pointing a knife at her. The victim started to scream which caused a scene in the parking lot. The suspect saw how other shoppers started to watch and he got in his car and drove away.

A bystander got his license plate and police were able to track down his car, identify him, and arrest him. Officers also found his knife and other evidence inside the suspect's car. According to police, he also had two traffic warrants. Police took him to county jail and booked him on robbery charges.