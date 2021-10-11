One victim dead, another recovering from a double shooting in Soledad

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad Police is investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday night, leaving one victim dead and another recovering in the hospital.

According to police, an officer responded to a shooting Sunday at 8 p.m. in Iris Place in the San Vincent Townhomes. When they arrived, officers found two victims and were told two suspects had just fled the scene. One of the victims died and the other one was transported to the hospital and is recovering with their family.

So far, officers have a possible vehicle and suspect description from witnesses, but they're still investigating the incident.

Any information about the shooting can be reported to Detective Santiago at 831-223-5139 or Detective Solis

at 223-2176. To remain anonymous call the WeTip line at 1-800-782-7463.