‘Squid Game’ cast talks show’s success on ‘Tonight Show’

The cast of the Netflix hit “Squid Game” appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, where they talked about the massive success of the show.

The cast — including Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon — appeared virtually. Park, who plays Sang-woo, told Fallon: “I’m so thankful that so many folks are watching this through so many media outlets, but I feel it even more at this very moment. It’s real. I feel it in my bones.”

The nine-episode series debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17 and is produced in South Korea. The fictional thriller is set in Seoul, where people with huge debts can play in a children’s game with cash to the winners and death to the losers.

Wi, who plays Jun-ho in the series, told Fallon: “I definitely think part of the appeal is the Korean children’s games. That can be very original, refreshing, and also shocking at the same time to the global viewers. I also feel like we did a good job expressing the true human nature of raw greed and human nature that took place inside the games, which I believe resonates with a lot of the audiences.”

“Squid Game” is currently streaming on Netflix.

