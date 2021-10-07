Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:58 AM

8 years later: Deadly shooting of 33-year-old man in N. Portland remains unsolved

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred eight years ago.

On Oct. 7, 2013, at about 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of North Burr Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene and found 33-year-old Donte’ Al-Wa’Keel Young dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said officers talked with a number of witnesses and learned that a large group of people fled the area before they arrived.

Detectives believe the people who fled may have information critical to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content