News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Police found a male subject behind the Walgreens on Soquel with a metal crowbar next to him Tuesday morning. Turns out it was a 39-year-old that was on probation for burglary but had methamphetamine and burglary tools on him.

Police took him to jail again for violating probation, possessing meth, drug materials and burglary tools.