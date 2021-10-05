Monterey County Sheriff arrest suspect who after high-speed chase in Castroville

News

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Sheriff arrest a suspect in Castroville after stealing a car from a victim in Salinas Monday night.

Monterey County Sheriff arrest suspect who stole a car in Castroville

The victim reported to Salinas Police that they dropped their car keys while taking their groceries into their home. The suspect picked up the keys and stole their car.

About 30 minutes after the report, Monterey County Deputies spotted the stolen car in Castroville and tried to stop the vehicle at a gas station. The suspect then sped 110 mph towards Salinas on Highway 183.

A second deputy set up spike strips which managed to deflate to of its two tires. After slowing down, the suspect jumped out of the car.

The vehicle rolled down a hill and crashed into the fields while the suspect tried to run away on foot. The deputy warned he would be bit by their K9 if he did not stop. The Sheriff's K9 eventually caught him and the suspect was booked into Monterey County Jail for vehicle theft, evading and resisting arrest, and violating his probation terms.