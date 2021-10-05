Gulf Shores man sets weighted chin-up world record

CNN - Regional

By Hal Scheurich

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WALA) — A Gulf Shores man may soon be a new Guinness World Record holder.

Johnathan Young, 28, did 15 chin-ups with 100-pounds strapped to his back in one minute.

The current record for 100 pounds in 60-seconds is 12, by an Australian man. Young previously held the world record for “pullups” with 100 pounds, that’s holding the bar overhand. and attempted a third record with 60-pounds.

Young was surrounded by supporters at the Orange Beach Fitness Center Monday as he shattered the old record.

To be official, there were four cameras rolling from the time the pack was weighed, through the pullups and then weighed again. Young says he’s been training since he was a boy and accomplishing this feat was a milestone for him. He hopes whatever attention this brings will help him accomplish more important things in life.

“If I get any sort of fame from things that are coming up or from this, I want to pay it forward and help other people realize their talents so they can, in turn, keep paying it forward. That’s what Young Strength is all about. It’s about being everything you can be and then giving it…paying it forward…giving it to the less fortunate,” Young said.

Young couldn’t comment on what some of those things are that are in the works for him but did say he will pursue other world records in weightlifting. It just won’t be chin-ups or pullups.

