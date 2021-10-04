Semi-truck rear-ends a car and collides into incoming traffic in fatal crash in Watsonville

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A semi-truck swerved headfirst into a 2018 Mitsubishi Fuso after rear-ending a 2019 Dodge Durango on Friday.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident started when the 30-year-old driver from Firebaugh in the Dodge was slowing down on the eastbound State Route 129 when traffic picked up west of Old Chittenden Road. The 50-year-old Salinas driver in the Freightliner crashed into the Dodge in front, sending it into a cement wall.

Despited attempting to dodge the car, the truck swerved into the westbound lane on SR129 running headfirst into a 44-year-old from Prunedale in a Mitsubishi who was coming from the opposite direction. The 44-year-old driver died on the way to Natividad Medical Center from the crash.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but CHP said alcohol or drugs don't appear to be a factor in the collision.