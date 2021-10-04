High School holds homecoming, without shoes

CNN - Regional

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas high school made sure to hold its homecoming dance that had been cancelled during the pandemic, but with some unique modifications.

The dance was out on the football field, and attendees wore only socks.

Shadow Ridge High School informed parents on its website that there were “no heels allowed on the field” for the homecoming dance. Any students who arrived in dress shoes were given socks, and some were allowed to wear tennis shoes.

Parents said the socks-only policy was due to the new grass on the football field, hearkening to the days of sock hops. The outdoor policy complies with Nevada health guidelines which mandate only masks indoors.

“It’s great they get a homecoming, period. My oldest graduated in 2020. That was rough,” said Kim Dudley. “No shoes is the closest thing to normal.”

“It’s totally worth not worth having shoes,” said Cindy Dyke.

The dance kicked off at 7 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m.

