16-year-old remains in intensive care after being stabbed in Baltimore

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life tonight. His mother says he was stabbed by other students on his way home from school earlier this week.

Disturbing video appears to capture the moment 16-year-old Wilmer Ramos was beaten and stabbed on his way home from school.

His mother, Angel Devilbiss, says it all started at school where he was being bullied by a group of students.

Wilmer is a junior at Mervo High School and on Monday, Devilbiss says the group followed her son to his bus stop along The Alameda where things escalated.

“They busted his head open. Here his whole head is swollen. They started kicking him and pushing him and he’s trying to fight back just to get off of him,” said Devilbiss.

Mom says Wilmer was stabbed twice in the stomach and once in the back.

He managed to escape and run back to school, where a city school officer started rendering aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Three days and multiple surgeries later, mom tells WJZ he’s still fighting for his life in the ICU.

“He has a tube running down through his nose into his throat into his stomach to drain the blood because he’s still bleeding internally,” said Devilbiss.

She says the stabbings caused permanent nerve damage to his body and his dream of playing sports is no longer an option.

“You can just see the pain in his eyes like how could someone do this to me,” said Devilbiss.

As police continue to investigate what happened, Devilbiss’ message to the suspects is clear, turn yourself in.

“I don’t know how you can sleep at night knowing you almost murdered somebody,” said Devilbiss.

Police say they have yet to identify any suspects in the case. They are asking if anyone has any information on who did this to come forward.

