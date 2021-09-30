Pacific Grove woman protests up in a tree

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) A woman, Rebecca Lee is up in a tree in Pacific Grove near Lighthouse Avenue protesting the removal of the elm tree growing on the edge of Jewell Park. Lee said she is part of a tree lover group that has been trying to save the tree, which was supposed to be cut down on Thursday.

Lee argued that the issues should have gone through the City's Beautification Committee. Police told her she could be arrested tomorrow if she stays there.

The tree removal request was made on July 11, along with street and sidewalk repairs. Patricia Purwin, who lives across the street from the tree, tried to appeal the tree removal on July 22, claiming the tree is healthy and thriving and that repair options should be explored.





On August 17, the city discussed the appeal in a city council meeting and voted 3-4 against removing the tree. BNRC upheld the appeal and the city sent an arborist to explore other options. Among them were to cut the roots and reinstall the sidewalk and street to be ADA compliant, but it would mean cutting an extensive amount that would affect the stability of the tree.

The next option was to relocate the sidewalk east, but that would mean doing work to the soil which would then affect the trees around it. If they were to relocate the sidewalk west, they would have to remove 2 parking spaces and places pedestrians into the traffic lane, which is a potential risk. Not only would it be expensive, but it would create less parking in a very busy part of Pacific Grove. The last option and the only one the Arborist recommended was to remove the tree.

The findings also noted that keeping the tree would damage the sidewalk and street, there's a risk of decay from poor rooting because of the lack of space, and the failing conditions of the subject tree.

In conclusion, the arborist reported that even though the tree looks like it's it good condition, the trunk is decaying all the way into the roots. Because of the previous tree prunings, the tree's root plate shifted, and the lack of space on its west side restrict it from growing its roots properly.

"The City has no other options but to remove the tree," the report said. "It is recommended that the subject tree be removed and replaced with a large specimen tree within the park that would allow for proper development."

According to the report, if the tree isn't removed and the City will have to shave the roots, even more, replace the sidewalk, and hope the tree doesn't fall on someone, their house, car or anything else.

On Sept. 15, Pacific Grove City Council voted to have it cut because it's a high-risk tree for safety.